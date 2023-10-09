Expand / Collapse search

Sip Blake's Hard Cider and carve jack-o-lanterns at Bobcat Bonnie's Pumpkins and Pints

By Amber Ainsworth
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bobcat Bonnie's is teaming up with Blake's Hard Cider for fall fun later this month.

Pumpkins and Pints on Oct. 19 and 22 includes pumpkin carving and hard cider at the Bobcat Bonnie's locations in Detroit, Ferndale, Ypsilanti, Wyandotte, Partridge Creek, and Grand Rapids. 

A $22 ticket gets you a pumpkin, carving tools and stencils, and a 16-ounce Blake's Apple Lantern Hard Cider. 

The event is from 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Oct. 19 and 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22.

Bobcat Bonnie's is also hosting Fall in Ferndale at its Ferndale restaurant on Oct. 20, enjoy Blake's Hard Cider, donuts, and cornhole from 4-11 p.m. 

Then, on Saturday and Sunday visit all Bobcat Bonnie's locations between 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a build-your-own caramel apple bar, in addition to the build-your-own mimosa and Bloody Marys available at weekend brunch.

