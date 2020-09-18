Six months after friends killed by suspected drunk driver, no suspects

article

It's been six months since Natasha Hart and Cherice Allie lost their teenage sons in a suspected drunk driving crash. Even though the speeding driver did stop, that person was not arrested and these two moms are still looking for justice.

Natasha's son, 19-year-old Trey Taylor, and Cherice's son, 17-year-old Jaymink Allie-Johnson, were both killed six months ago when a speeding car slammed into them.

"It's just everyday - pain. I don't know how you sleep taking somebody's child away," Natasha said.

"I feel very disrespected," Cherice said.

There was still snow on the ground when they were killed. It was February 29th when the moms say these friends since middle school, who were headed to a Coney Island with two other friends near Savage and Carrie on the city's east side around 2:30 a.m.

Detroit police said a 25-year-old was driving a silver Chevy Impala when she blew through a yield sign and slammed into them so hard that their SUV smashed into a vacant home, killing both teens.

Nobody was arrested.

"I feel Detroit Police failed us from the beginning," Natasha said.

It's believed the driver was drunk at the time of the accident.

"Y'all was driving drunk and killed my baby and took him away from me and my family."

The mothers say witnesses reported that the people in the car called someone to pick them up and then claimed to be innocent bystanders.

"They never said they were the ones in the car," Cherice said. "To just kill somebody's child and just go on with your life. They could be out of the country, out of the state - we don't know."

These mothers say Detroit Police couldn't get information from those three people claiming to be innocent bystanders and no one would admit who was behind the wheel. They say they wish the police would do more to arrest the person responsible.

"We don't get no callbacks, no nothing. It's just: your child is dead. Deal with it," Cherice said.

Detroit Police tell FOX 2 Friday the investigation is ongoing and they're waiting on DNA evidence to come back which was likely delayed due to the pandemic. They're also urging anyone with information to come forward

But if think these moms are giving up, you don't know them.

"I love him and I'm gonna fight to the end for him," Cherice said.

"I know one thing long as I got breath in me I'm not gonna stop fighting," Natasha said.