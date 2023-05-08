Skier rescued after falling 2,000 feet off Colorado mountain

article

A skier in Colorado suffered traumatic injuries after falling 2,000 feet off a mountain, authorities said.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the 32-year-old fell from Mount Wilson outside Telluride on Saturday.

First responders airlifted the injured skier to a hospital in Grand Junction.

Despite the injuries, authorities said the patient was "conscious and alert."

Mount Wilson is the highest peak in the San Miguel Mountains at more than 14,200 feet.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.