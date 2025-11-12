Skilled trade program takes workers of all levels to fill workforce gap

Right now there is a real need for skilled workers in Michigan and beyond. But a new partnership in Metro Detroit is looking to fill that gap literally and figuratively.

The backstory:

A program is making it easier than ever for workers to make a career out of fixing houses in Detroit.

Skilled workers can earn a lot of money if you are properly trained - not to mention these aren't jobs likely to be taken away by Artificial Intelligence.

On Fischer Street there is a house that needs a lot of work - luckily DTE, along with another Detroit-based business, Walker Miller Energy Services, are on the job.

"It’s not just how can I make this home more efficient, but how can I make it more safe for the homeowner and that goes a long way because it builds trust," said Jonathan Clark of Walker Miller.

This particular house isn't a home at all, it's a classroom.

"This is showing some of the measures that has been taken to make the house what we call, tight," said Evot'e Humphrey.

For six weeks, people like Evot’e Humphrey, an HAVC repair man, can take their skills to the next level. With expert leadership, students learn not only how to fix problems of energy efficiency - but why the problem is happening in the first place.

"If you can measure something and then provide a solution for it - and then remeasure and show the needle actually moved, it’s a big difference," he said.

The six-week training program takes applicants of all skill levels. From those just thinking about a career in home repair, to more seasoned workers like Jonathon Conti.

"I’ve been swinging hammers since I was six," he said.

For three days a week, eight hours a day, they are learning from experts in the industry, provided by Walker Miller Energy Services.

"As much as I thought I knew this class has taught me just how important the small things can be, when it adds up to the functionality of someone’s home," he said.

The best part is they are getting paid while learning.

"(You also) receive supportive services that you won’t just get in the training, but you will be able to knock down barriers you are experiencing - and then get placed into a job that offers above livable wages," said Clark.

Walker Miller is partnering with DTE to provide this training.

"DTE is the one that foots the bill for us to be able to take advantage of this course," Conti said.

Jose Goncalves is the DTE manager of energy efficiency.

"It’s certainly an investment but we realize that’s what it takes, is to help individuals not only learn about it, but be excited about it too," he said.

They do it because the future depends on it. This type of skilled work is in high demand. The projected workforce gap is around 500,000 workers by the year 2032.

"The goal is to build careers and to drive folks to have that impact in our communities through energy efficiency," who said.

If you are interested in applying foe this training opportunity, you can fill out an application HERE.

Since 2022 this program has seen a 94 percent graduation rate and the skills they learn allow the workers to enter the industry making $22 an hour.

