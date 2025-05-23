article

The Brief Officials have removed the overlook that visitors to Sleeping Bear Dunes would walk on to gaze at the national lakeshore. The National Park Service said erosion from strong winds created safety concerns. Lake Michigan is frequently the home to erosion with the beaches constantly under pressure.



The experience for fans of Sleeping Bear Dunes will be a little different this summer when they venture out to the lakeshore for another visit to one of Michigan's crown jewels.

That's because the main structure that offered views of the dunescape is gone.

What they're saying:

The National Park Service said strong winds swept away the sand at the base of the wooden overlook that provided views of rolling dunes and Lake Michigan in the background.

The erosion was so bad the western pilings were no longer on solid ground.

"This loss of structural integrity was an imminent safety concern. The platform has been removed," the park said.

Dig deeper:

When the platform was initially built, the landscape looked a lot different.

West Michigan's dunes don't stay still and instead shift and move along the coast, creating a dynamic ecosystem with grasses and animals evolving to thrive along their changing nature.

But that means man-made structures are susceptible to the same changes.

Related article