Slot player hits jackpot three times in a row and walks away with massive pay out

A guest at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas won the jackpot on a slot machine three times in one night.

Officials with Caesars Entertainment announced the big win in a press release, obtained by KVVU .

The player hit a $125,000 jackpot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by another jackpot of $383,500 at 10:58 p.m.

Around 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the player struck gold for a third time and won a $159,250 jackpot.

In total, the player took home $667,750 in slot jackpots this week .

