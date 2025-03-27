Small business owner's moving truck stolen, leaving his company crippled

The Brief A local man's moving company and dumpster service is in jeopardy after his moving truck was stolen. Marcus Matthews is a father of three and quit his job at Ford Motor Company to bet on himself, by starting his own businesses. Matthews says his truck is insured, but he’s not sure it will cover everything.



Marcus Matthews always dreamed of being his own boss.

"I quit Ford Motor Company, and this became my full-time occupation," he said.

The father of three's dream of owning a moving company and dumpster service was in full motion.

"I was employing people, I knew it was an opportunity to help people and feed my family at the same time," Matthews said.

He says he needs help after he says his moving truck with the company’s name on it, was stolen from a gas station on Hamilton Street.

"I couldn’t believe it," he said.

On Saturday after wrapping up a moving job, he parked his truck at the gas station away from his home. But when he returned on Wednesday to prep for a new job, the reality set in.

"I lost a lot," Matthews said.

Security video shows someone driving truck, leaving the lot around 4:30 a.m. Monday. On video the image does not show the driver clearly.

"It had been missing for two days before I realized it was missing," he said.

And its not just the truck, Matthews said - adding that the contents inside are just as valuable.

"I had dollies, straps, shrink wrapping blankets," he said. "A slew of tools."

Matthews says his truck is insured, but he’s not sure it will cover everything.

Police are investigating the case, but he is hoping for the public's help.

If anyone sees his vehicle, he wants them to call police - the Michigan license plate number is DE 46144. Matthews also set up a GoFundMe to keep his business in motion.

"Any help right now greatly appreciated," he said.

