SMART bus routes delayed or cancelled due to COVID

SMART bus routes are being impacted by the increase in COVID cases and the spread of the omicron variant.

Approximately 20-25% of current service is delayed or canceled on a daily basis, said the company. Their systems are currently being updated to reflect these cuts and changes.

"By scaling back service levels, riders will be assured of more reliable service to get to work or to other important destinations," said SMART.

Operations have been at about 75% of pre-pandemic service levels due to the worker shortage, according to the company. Currently, they are down approximately 80 bus operators.

Visit their website at www.smartbus.org for more information, or call Customer Care at (866)962-5515.