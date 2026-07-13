SMART deploys cooling buses around Metro Detroit
(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan's public transit system is providing relief during the extreme heat by deploying cooling buses around the region to help the public beat back the heat.
With temperatures continuing to soar and forecasts pointing toward hundred degrees this week, keeping cool will be key for public health.
From July 13 to July 17, there will be multiple cooling buses operating around Southeast Michigan:
- Pontiac (Old Phoenix Center), 10 Water Street, East of Saginaw, 48342
- Fairlane Mall, 18900 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
- Macomb Mall, 32233 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066
- Southland Mall, 23000 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180
- Bel-Air Shopping Center, 8200 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI, 48234-1107
- JL Hudson Drive
Dig deeper:
No fare or SMART pass is required to access one of SMART's cooling buses.
The Source: SMART was cited for this story.