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SMART deploys cooling buses around Metro Detroit

By Camille Amiri
FOX 2 Detroit
Transportation
Published July 13, 2026 6:30 PM EDT
Published July 13, 2026 6:30 PM EDT
'Smart' deploys cooling buses across Metro Detroit
'Smart' deploys cooling buses across Metro Detroit

'Smart' deploys cooling buses across Metro Detroit

The heat is on! And it's only going to get hotter. If you don't have air conditioning, just hop on a cooling bus to cool down.

(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan's public transit system is providing relief during the extreme heat by deploying cooling buses around the region to help the public beat back the heat.

With temperatures continuing to soar and forecasts pointing toward hundred degrees this week, keeping cool will be key for public health.

From July 13 to July 17, there will be multiple cooling buses operating around Southeast Michigan:

  • Pontiac (Old Phoenix Center), 10 Water Street, East of Saginaw, 48342
  • Fairlane Mall, 18900 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
  • Macomb Mall, 32233 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066
  • Southland Mall, 23000 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180
  • Bel-Air Shopping Center, 8200 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI, 48234-1107
  • JL Hudson Drive

Dig deeper:

No fare or SMART pass is required to access one of SMART's cooling buses.

The Source: SMART was cited for this story. 

TransportationSevere WeatherMetro Detroit