SMART deploys cooling buses around Metro Detroit

Southeast Michigan's public transit system is providing relief during the extreme heat by deploying cooling buses around the region to help the public beat back the heat.

With temperatures continuing to soar and forecasts pointing toward hundred degrees this week, keeping cool will be key for public health.

From July 13 to July 17, there will be multiple cooling buses operating around Southeast Michigan:

Pontiac (Old Phoenix Center), 10 Water Street, East of Saginaw, 48342

Fairlane Mall, 18900 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Macomb Mall, 32233 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066

Southland Mall, 23000 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

Bel-Air Shopping Center, 8200 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI, 48234-1107

JL Hudson Drive

Dig deeper:

No fare or SMART pass is required to access one of SMART's cooling buses.