2 shot, one fatally in shooting at Great Lakes Crossing; suspect in custody

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The Brief A shooting took place at Great Lakes Crossing mall on Saturday afternoon. Two victims were shot, a 20-year-old male is dead and a 19-year-old female with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is a 22-year-old male and is in custody. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.



Two people sustained injuries in a shooting at Great Lakes Crossing on Saturday, authorities said.

What we know:

A 19-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 20-year-old male, has died.

The suspect is in custody, and authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Auburn Hills Police with an active investigation into a shooting at Great Lakes Crossing," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard posted on X. "Preliminary information indicates two individuals sustained injuries. One suspect is in custody. Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel and investigators to safely conduct their investigation."

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are assisting the Auburn Hills Police Department, which is leading the investigation. Law enforcement officers remained at the scene Saturday as the investigation continued.

What we don't know:

Details have not been released regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Additional information will be released by the Auburn Hills Police Department as it becomes available.