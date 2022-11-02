SMART giving free rides on election day in Southeast Michigan

The metro Detroit bus service that operates around Southeast Michigan will offer free rides on election day.

SMART, or Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional transportation, says that riders on Nov. 8 will ride free of charge. The transit options include ADA service, Connector, Fixed Route, and rideshare services.

The service will be available to anyone, not just people heading to the polls.

For riders that need special services, they'll need to reserve things in advance.

ADA Paratransit Service, is an advanced reservation, curb-to-curb service that is provided for people who are unable to use SMART’s Fixed Route bus service because of a disability.

Connector Service is an advance reservation, curb-to-curb, service operated by SMART. When using Connector, you may travel anywhere within a 10-mile radius of a designated service area.

SMART Fixed Route buses pick up and drop off at designated bus stops and times. SMART offers different types of service including, major corridor routes, crosstown routes, limited-stop routes and express routes. Schedules for each route are available in either a printed format or online.

SMART Flex is an easy way to get around in Dearborn, Troy/Clawson, Auburn Hills/Pontiac, Hall Road, and Farmington/Farmington Hills areas. Riders can request a ride with the "SMART Flex" app in the App Store or Google Play store.

