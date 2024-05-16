Possible alligator sighting at Kent Lake prompts warnings at Kensington

article

There are alligator warning signs posted at Kent Lake in Kensington Metropark Thursday - and officials say they are not a joke.

A possible alligator sighting was reported to park officials - and visitors are asked to be cautious there, with officials saying that likely someone released a pet into the lake.

"We remind visitors that pets or wildlife of any kind should not be released and relocated to the Metroparks," said Danielle Mauter, Huron-Clinton Metroparks. "Alligators are not native to Michigan, so if this sighting is real, it is most likely the result of someone releasing a pet Alligator into the lake. We ask visitors to use caution and not approach the animal if it is spotted, and to instead call the Metroparks Police at the number posted on signs right away."

Anyone who spots the alligator is asked to call 810-227-8910.

Courtesy: Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



