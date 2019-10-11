Smith & Co.'s Smith Burger recipe

The new restaurant Smith & Co. opened in Midtown last month. Both the menu and facility are a blend of Detroit and Michigan history, culture and food.

Executive Chef Greg Antioho and General Manager David Mammel joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant and their food. You can get their recipe for their Smith Burger below.

RECIPE: SMITH & CO.'S SMITH BURGER

Ingredients:

Hamburger buns

Eggs, for topping burger

Roasted Garlic Aioli

2 eggs

2 tbsp + 1/2 tbsp roasted garlic

1 qt. roasted garlic oil

2 tbsp + 1/2 white balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 tbsp. dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Soy Marinated Burger Patty (makes 2 pounds)

4 tbsp peeled and minced ginger

6 tbsp. minced garlic

6 scallions, sliced thinly

4 tbsp. sesame oil

2/3 c. soy sauce

1 1/3 tbsp. gochujang

1 tbsp red miso paste

2 lbs. ground beef

Sofrito Sauce

4 onions, chopped

1/4 c. garlic, minced

1/4 c. tomato paste

1/4 c. sherry vinegar

1 bay leaf

1/2 tbsp. black pepper

1/2 tbsp. Spanish pimento pepper

1/2 tbsp. salt

Directions:

Roasted Garlic Aioli

1. Add all ingredients to food processor, except for the oil.

2. Process slowly as you slowly stream the olive oil in to emulsify. If you notice your aioli is separating, stop processing and add a tablespoon of water and process again. Set aside.

Soy Marinated Burger Patty

1. Mix all ingredients, except beef, together. Add beef and mix together. Set aside to marinate. Can marinate up to 24 hours.

Sofrito Sauce

1. In a large skillet, saute onions with olive oil over low medium heat for 20-30 minutes as they begin to caramelize. Stir occasionally. Once the onions have browned significantly, add the garlic and cook until just fragrant, about 30 seconds to a minute.

2. Add the tomato paste and cook for another 3-4 minutes.

3. Add the sherry vinegar and deglaze the pan. Add sugar and reduce the liquid by half. Fold in the spices and remove from heat.

4. Strain through a sieve and save the juices for another dish. Set Sofrito aside.

Smith Burger

1. Warm your griddle pan over medium-high heat. Shape your ground beef mixture into 1 inch thick patties.

2. Add a teaspoon of oil to your pan and add your patty. Cook for 3-5 minutes on one side and flip. Cook for another 3-4 minutes on this side. Set aside to rest.

3. Once all your burgers are cooked, crack eggs into your pan to cook for 2-3 minutes until whites are set, but the yolk is still runny.

4. Add burger patty to bottom of bun and top with sofrito. On top of sofrito add your fried egg. On the top bun, smear the Roasted Garlic Aioli. Serve immediately.