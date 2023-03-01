Snow and rain coming on Friday

Hello gang,

Next storm comes our way Friday with snow and rain from noon to midnight, with gusty winds too.

Snow totals are not clear right now because of the potential for rain to mix with the snow in many areas. Once this storm clears the area Friday night, the rest of the forecast is very quiet.

Stay tuned. We should have a better feel for snow numbers by Thursday morning.

For the rest of Wednesday evening/night, partly cloudy and cooler with a low near 35.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 44.

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon rain and snow lasting into the evening hours. It will be windy too, and a high 38.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly and a high of 39.

Sunday: Sun and clouds and a high of 43.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 45.

ENJOY,

Luterman





