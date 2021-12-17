Wintry mix overnight, northern suburbs may get 3 inches

Snow moves in overnight from a system to our south. Near the Ohio border, expect some mixing as the temperature fluctuates.

Rain, sleet, and snow for Monroe, South Monroe, Adrian, Temperance. To our north in the colder air, snow accumulating to 1 to 2 inches with some areas north (think Pontiac) receiving near 3 inches.

Temperatures fall off to near freezing with a northeast wind bringing in chillier air.

On Saturday starts off snowy with snow tapering off by 1 p.m., snow showers after that, through early evening with a high of 35, low of 25.

It will be dry up through Thursday with the wind picking up Monday, becoming windy by Wednesday.

Monday is the warmest day of the week (39). It will be mid-30s through Thursday with lows staying in the mid-20s.

Chance for snow late Thursday, then again Christmas Eve night with a high Friday of 38.

Happy Holidays!

