Snow showers, colder temps combine for slick travel on roads Wednesday night

Dropping temperatures Wednesday night with scattered snow showers is combining to make the roads slick.

Timeline:

The overnight low is expected to drop to 17 with scattered snow, although the not much accumulation is expected.

Most of Metro Detroit is feeling wind chills dipping into the single digits. At City Airport in Detroit it feels like 11 degrees as of 5:30 p.m.

Road conditions are slick with snow falling and plummeting temps which even on Thursday will climb only to 23 degrees.

Northbound I-75 at Nine Mile Road has two lanes currently blocked from a crash.

"Some snow and limited visibility out there as people head home," posted Michigan State Police's 2nd District on X. "Slow down, increase your following distance, both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Weather doesn’t cause crashes, drivers do!"

