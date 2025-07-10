Identifying and treating low testosterone levels in men

The Brief Low testosterone is a key hormone that impacts men's health. Low testosterone levels might be linked to a deficit. A healthy lifestyle can raise testosterone levels.



There are many misconceptions when it comes to low testosterone and that can cause confusion for men.

So, how can they know whether they really have it or if they’re dealing with something else?

The backstory:

"It’s something that gets talked about a lot," said Dr. Raevti Bole. "There’s a ton of news articles about it, a ton of podcasts, everyone is trying to figure out if they have low testosterone. and ultimately, what it comes down to is

someone who has both the symptoms of low testosterone and also lab values that reflect low testosterone.

"Having both of those things together give you a pretty good idea that someone actually is what we call testosterone deficient."

Doctor Bole is a urologist at Cleveland Clinic.

She says testosterone plays an important role for men, helping with things like muscle growth, metabolism, energy and sex drive.

Low testosterone is more common in older men, but it can happen at any age and be caused by other medical issues such as obesity, cancer treatment and testicular damage.

Symptoms can vary but typically include fatigue, reduced muscle mass, reduced sex drive or erectile dysfunction.

Doctor Bole says these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions, so low testosterone may be part of a bigger picture.

"It takes a conversation," she said. "As well as the lab, to try to tease out well what part of this is testosterone, what

part of this could be something else related to other lifestyle factors.

"You know, what other medical conditions do you have, and then put it all together in a way that makes sense for that person sitting in front of you."

Doctor Bole says there are many ways to get testosterone treatment which can include injections, nasal sprays, pills or topical creams or gels.

What you don't want to do is buy supplements that claim to help boost testosterone which are not FDA regulated.

Another option is boosting your testosterone natually, get to a healthy weight, eating right, and get enough sleep. Basically, a lot of healthy lifestyle habits.

The Source: An interview with Dr. Raevti Bole of Cleveland Clinic was the basis for this report.



