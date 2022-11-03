Some Metro Detroit Emagine locations showing classic Christmas movies this holiday season
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Catch classic Christmas films on the big screen this holiday season at Emagine Theatres.
Select theaters will show old movies on Sundays and Wednesdays from Nov. 13 through Dec. 21.
Michigan Emagine locations
- Emagine Canton
- Emagine Hartland
- Emagine Macomb
- Emagine Novi
- Emagine Rochester Hills
- Emagine Royal Oak
- Quality 10 Powered by Emagine
- Emagine Saline
Movie schedule
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Sunday, Nov. 13
- Wednesday, Nov. 16
The Polar Express (2004)
- Sunday, Nov. 20
- Wednesday, Nov. 23
White Christmas (1954)
- Sunday, Nov. 27
- Wednesday, Nov. 30
Elf (2003)
- Sunday, Dec. 4
- Wednesday, Dec. 7
Scrooge (1970)
- Sunday, Dec. 11
- Wednesday, Dec.14
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- Sunday, Dec. 18
- Wednesday, Dec. 21