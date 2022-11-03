Some Metro Detroit Emagine locations showing classic Christmas movies this holiday season

article

Catch classic Christmas films on the big screen this holiday season at Emagine Theatres.

Select theaters will show old movies on Sundays and Wednesdays from Nov. 13 through Dec. 21.

Michigan Emagine locations

Emagine Canton

Emagine Hartland

Emagine Macomb

Emagine Novi

Emagine Rochester Hills

Emagine Royal Oak

Quality 10 Powered by Emagine

Emagine Saline

Movie schedule

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Wednesday, Nov. 16

The Polar Express (2004)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Wednesday, Nov. 23

White Christmas (1954)

Sunday, Nov. 27

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Elf (2003)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Scrooge (1970)

Sunday, Dec. 11

Wednesday, Dec.14

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)