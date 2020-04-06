Some postal workers fear for safety after Detroit mail carrier dies from COVID-19

Days after Detroit Mail Carrier Anthony Smith died from COVID 19, United States postal workers are voicing their concerns over safety.

"We don't know, it's a fear of the unknown," said a postal worker. "If you have any of the symptoms of COVID-19, stay at home. I don't want to take anything home I didn't come to work with."

This USPS worker is a retail clerk at a post office in southeast Michigan. She says the postal service has stepped up recently to provide enhanced protection.

"They have given us gloves, we have masks, they have added partitions and markings on the floor," she said,

But the president for The American Postal Workers Union Detroit District told Fox 2 in a statement more needs to be done and he has concerns over the availability of items like Clorox wipes and gloves.

He added that the employees are unable to perform their duties in a safe manner because these essential protective necessities are not readily available.

But USPS says it's making sure that millions of protective items and sanitizing products are available at more than 30,000 locations every day.

They have also produced videos located at their website to inform the public of safety precautions customers should take.

This retail clerk believes more customers should pay attention.

"If you are coughing please stay home, some people are lackadaisical when it comes to social distancing," she said.

USPS workers also want their customers to stop leaving their latex gloves in the parking lot.

"Dispose of them properly," she said. "I want my customers to be safe I want to be safe."