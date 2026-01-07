'Try to de-escalate:' Metro Detroit officials react to deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis

The Brief A deadly shooting involving a federal agent occurred in Minneapolis Wednesday morning. FOX 2 asked a law enforcement expert about de-escalation efforts in volatile situations. This situation remains under investigation.



A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, leading to outrage across the country and many asking questions.

Big picture view:

A lot of raw emotion is surrounding this shooting in Minneapolis, but this is not the first time the US has seen the presence of federal authorities, mainly ICE agents, spark conflict.

As federal and local investigators handle the fallout from an ICE agent shooting and killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, the city’s mayor shared a message to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ‘get out of my city.’

"We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis. Not only is this a concern we’ve had internally, we’ve been talking about it," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The shooting happened during the latest immigration crackdown in the city. Minneapolis police say the 37-year-old woman was in her car, blocking an intersection. When ICE officers told her to move, the tension escalated.

"At some point, a federal law enforcement officer approached her on foot, and the vehicle then drove away. At least two shots were fired. The vehicle then crashed on the side of the roadway," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Local perspective:

While the Trump administration says the officer’s actions were in self-defense, Mayor Jacob Frey used colorful language to call that claim false.

FOX 2 asked a law enforcement expert about de-escalation efforts in volatile situations.

"We are always taught that we should try to de-escalate any situation first. In fact, most policies of the police department specify that de-escalation is your first point of reference as far as resolving a situation," said former Novi Police Commander Jason Meier.

Meier says in his near 30 years of law enforcement, he’s never seen as many federal authorities on the street as we’ve seen in major cities recently.

"In my experience, any time we’ve dealt with federal authorities, it’s been relatively case-specific. They may be working a particular case. They may need to execute a search warrant or conduct surveillance in an area," said Meier. "It would vary depending on the agency. If DEA was working a case, it’s usually drug-related. We’ve had FBI work cases that are usually anything from drug-related to white-collar crime."

This situation remains under investigation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said he’s seen the video.

What's next:

FOX 2 and many across the country see how the investigation shifts once it’s available to be viewed by the public.