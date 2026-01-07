Deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting: Protests erupt across the US including Detroit

The Brief A deadly shooting involving a federal agent occurred in Minneapolis Wednesday morning. Protests have erupted across the country, including in Detroit.



Minneapolis is erupting in protests after an ICE officer shot and killed a woman in her car, leading to concern not just in Minnesota but across the US regarding what unfolded.

Local perspective:

Thousands in Chicago, New York, Detroit, and other cities across the country are marching the streets after an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

Protesters in Detroit FOX 2 spoke with say they felt the pain of what happened, and it’s what drove them to gather together.

Dozens gathered in front of the ICE building on Michigan Avenue in the downtown area, protesting the fatal shooting. The protest was organized by Comité de Acción Comunitaria, or the Detroit Community Action Committee. Lead organizer Kassandra Rodriguez says the shooting was an abuse of power.

"I hate that this is happening," said Rodriguez. "I think I can speak for a lot of us when I say I’m angry. This shouldn’t be happening, and I think a lot of us have been out in the streets protesting stuff like this before. It’s not surprising to us. It’s always devastating. We will continue to fight for better change, for accountability in our cities. I think this is something that should never be happening and is completely unacceptable, and I think it’s up to our local governments to really take a hard stance against something like this and not allow ICE to just do whatever they want in our neighborhoods."

Dig deeper:

While the Trump administration says the officer’s actions were in self-defense, Mayor Jacob Frey used colorful language to call that claim false.

FOX 2 asked a law enforcement expert about de-escalation efforts in volatile situations.

"We are always taught that we should try to de-escalate any situation first. In fact, most policies of the police department specify that de-escalation is your first point of reference as far as resolving a situation," said former Novi Police Commander Jason Meier.

Meier says in his near 30 years of law enforcement, he’s never seen as many federal authorities on the street as we’ve seen in major cities recently.

The ICE situation remains under investigation.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said he’s seen the video.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from previous reporting in this story and talked with protesters and experts.