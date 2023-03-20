'Some slight relief': Michigan gas price averages drop 8 cents from last week, AAA says

The average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan is down 8 cents from last week, AAA said.

It costs an average of $3.45 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 18 cents more than this time last month but still 78 cents less than this time last year. Drivers are paying an average of $51 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, down about $27 from 2022's highest price last June.

Metro Detroit’s average gas price also decreased. The current average is $3.48 per gallon, about 7 cents less than last week’s average and 74 cents less than this same time last year.

"Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as prices drop across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices keep falling, drivers could see pump prices continue to decline."

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.56 million to 8.59 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.1 million bbl to 236 million bbl. Typically, increased demand amid tighter supply would push pump prices higher; however, lower oil prices have countered this effect, AAA said.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $3.72 to settle at $67.61. Crude prices dropped last week amid rising market concern about the health of the global banking sector. Low confidence in the sector and fears that regulatory responses could tip the economy into a recession could push crude demand down alongside prices. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 1.6 million bbl to 480.1 million bbl.

Most expensive Michigan gas price averages

Marquette ($3.50) Ann Arbor ($3.49) Jackson ($3.48)

Least expensive Michigan gas price averages