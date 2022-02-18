Some snow overnight, wind advisory in effect

Here's your forecast:

An approaching system to our northwest is bringing snow overnight, with totals less than an inch, but the chance for reduced visibility exists as the wind will dramatically pick up as the system advances east.

For that reason, a Wind Advisory is in effect overnight until 9 a.m. Saturday. Expect windy conditions with some gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range. This will make Saturday's below-average temperatures feel even colder. Expect a high of 21 and a low of 9. Snow tapers off by the afternoon.

We'll also continue to monitor conditions along the River Raisin in Monroe. Flood Warning in effect until further notice there.

A mini-warmup comes Sunday with dry conditions, 39/32

Even better temperature-wise Monday with Sunday and clouds 42/32.

These above-average temperatures set the stage for rain on Tuesday 43/25. Colder air behind another front Tuesday into Wednesday could squeeze out a little morning snow Wednesday. Windy conditions return, 32/15.

Dry on Thursday 26/17.

Chance for snow Friday. High near 30.

