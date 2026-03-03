36th District Court amnesty program waives late fees, penalties, warrant costs

article

A court-wide amnesty program has been announced at 36th District Court from March 9th through April 2nd.

Why you should care:

All late fees, penalties, and warrant costs will be waived upon payment of the original fines and costs owed.

The amnesty program applies to all adjudicated cases with assessed fines and costs, with the exception of driver’s license reinstatement fees.

"This amnesty program provides individuals with a meaningful opportunity to resolve outstanding court debt without the added burden of late fees and warrant costs," said Chief Judge William C. McConico in a release. "Our goal is to remove financial barriers and help members of our community move forward.

"The Court’s staff is fully committed to assisting participants and ensuring the success of this program."

When paying fines, please refer to the approved payment methods that can be found on the 36th District Court website, HERE