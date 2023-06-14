Some thunderstorms for Thursday, temps warm up for the weekend

Hello gang, another area of low pressure will swing across the central Great Lakes Thursday with a few rounds of thundershowers likely.

Conditions will dry out Friday and then we are setting up for a SUNNY and WARM weekend. No humidity is in the forecast so, no worries.

For the rest of Wednesday evening and overnight, there will be a few clouds and very comfortable with a low of 55.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few thunderstorms and a high of 76.

Friday: Sun and clouds and VERY NICE with a high of 77.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and warmer with a high of 82.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and a high of 84.

Monday: Sun and clouds, STILL WARM and a high of 84.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



