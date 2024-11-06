Some in trans community are concerned for the future with 2nd Trump presidency

Meet 23-year-old Ardenne Rankin from Dearborn, a Wayne State senior and trans woman.

Rankin says after the election win for former President Donald Trump, she fears the future.

"I think another Trump presidency is a very risky thing for us to go through," she said. "It’s not just public ridicule. It’s physical violence. That’s been a long-standing threat against the trans community that has been exacerbated by President Trump and his campaign.

"That's a very real fear that a lot of us have - and have experienced."

She was very upset about some Trump commercials about trans men were playing women’s sports.

FOX 2: "Do you think Trump was using that as a weapon?"

"Oh absolutely," Rankin said. "In this election cycle, it’s been mainly fear-mongering from the Trump base especially towards, not just the transgender community, but the LGBT community as a whole."

She said that there is a high suicide rate among the trans community - even without election stress.

FOX 2: "You don’t think that Trump being elected is going to make people think about suicide, are you?"

"I would like to think (not) but it is something that you don’t want to think about," Rankin said. "I don’t know anybody personally that has that line of thinking. But I have absolutely no doubt that some trans people across this country - upon seeing the results - considered that."

Rankin is hopeful that the trans community will still retain access to healthcare, remain a protected class, and not suffer hatred.

"It’s incredibly hard to not only go through what we’ve done and try to live our lives," she said. "But have this, be burdened by hate and bigotry, and physical violence."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

