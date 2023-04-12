Some Troy residents want sound barrier wall off I-75; MDOT says funding isn't there

I-75 can be busy - morning, noon, and night. And you don't have to see the highway, to hear it. That is especially true for those living near Square Lake and Crooks in Troy.

Many residents in that area are looking to MDOT to help cut down that sound.

"You can hear it right now," said Carol Kelly.

Over five decades Carol Kelly watched the city of Troy change around her, but now, she doesn't like what she hears.

"Hearing the stories of the people that live on Square Lake Road it was sad," she said. "They can’t use their backyards at all, they aren’t sleeping well, because of the noise."

She heard those stories at a meeting in Troy Tuesday, where MDOT laid out its findings of a noise study, It looked at a section of I-75 from Adams Road in the north, south to 13 Mile.

"He was just saying they are going to do what they can, but there’s not much they can do," Kelly said. "The cost is prohibitive of what it would cost to put up the wall."

According to MDOT, more studies need to be done in order to get an exact cost. Estimates vary from $4 million to $12 million depending on the size and length of the proposed walls.

"I feel like that would benefit everyone involved,"

There are large sections along 75 where a sound wall already exists - but not all.

"Why they chose to do the south side and not the north side that we are on, is mind-boggling," Kelly said.

And the location of some sound walls leads to more questions.

"Why did they choose to do the cemetery and not where people actually live?" she said.

MDOT says a portion of White Chapel Cemetery has a sound wall for the benefit of surrounding apartments.

Pat Larson remembers her own fight for a wall two years ago.

"We all thought we would be sleeping with our windows open," she said. "(Now) I don’t find a large difference.

"Recently it became louder and when they put in the extra lanes and raised it, it got a lot worse."

And she offers advice for those fighting for their own chance at peace and quiet.

"Keep doing it, but don’t expect a miracle," Larson said.

A spokesperson with MDOT says they currently do not have the funding, and they urge those who want a sound wall near them, to call their state lawmaker to get the money allocated.