Someone robbed a Detroit CVS of multiple bottles of shampoo

Detroit Police are seeking the public's help in a larceny case.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, a man robbed a CVS located in the 3200 Block of E. Jefferson. The suspect made off with multiple bottles of shampoo.

Surveillance footage from the business shows around 3:25 a.m., the suspect pushed a cart down the hair hygiene aisle before pushing as many shampoo bottles as he can into the cart.

He then walks out and escapes, walking into an unknown brown and white van.

If you know anything, DPD asks you to contact their seventh precinct at (313) 596-5740 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.