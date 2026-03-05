Man pleads guilty after fatally punching victim at Detroit gas station

article

A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter after punching a 44-year-old man at a Detroit gas station, a blow that led to the victim's death.

According to the Wayne County prosecutor, there was an argument between Javonte Rayshawn Barber, 27, and the victim, Samuel Spruill Jr. just after 3 a.m. June 27, 2025, at a gas station in the 11600 block of E. McNichols Road. This escalated to Barber punching Spruill in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Authorities said Spruill hit his head on the pavement and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Barber was arrested a short time later.