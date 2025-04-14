Soup sold in Michigan could contain cilantro contaminated with wood

The Brief Several soups have been recalled because they may contain contaminated cilantro. The cilantro could be contaminated with wood. The soup and bowl products were shipped to Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.



A public health alert has been issued for several soups sold in Michigan because they may contain cilantro contaminated with foreign material.

According to the alert issued by the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the soup and bowl products were shipped to Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. They contain FDA-regulated cilantro that could be contaminated with wood.

The possible contamination was discovered when FSIS was alerted about a cilantro recall.

Products included in alert

What you can do:

Customers who have the products listed in the alert should not eat them. Instead, return them or throw them away.

What's next:

FSIS anticipates more products will be impacted by this alert, and it could possibly end up impacting more states.