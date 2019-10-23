South Lyon man arrested on multiple charges of possessing child porn

A South Lyon man has been arrested on charges of child pornography possession.

Hal Wiessbock, a 70-year-old man has been charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime - each carrying a 20-year-maximum prison sentence.

Wiessbock's name first showed up on Michigan State Police's radar earlier this year. MSP's computer crimes unit and its Internet Crimes against Children Task Force discovered Wiessbock had been in possession of child porn. An investigation and executed search warrant later led to the arrest of Wiessbock at his home.

This isn't Wiessbock's first offense, which is why he faces an enhanced sentence as a habitual second offender. In 2000, Wiessbock was convicted of indecent solicitation of a child in Illinois. Prior to his arrest, he had a conversation with an undercover sheriff deputy from Cook County posing as a 14-year-old boy.

During the conversation, Wiessbock made arrangements with the boy to meet at a park to have sex.

He's being held on a $250,000 cash bond and is scheduled for a hearing Oct. 30.