Southbound 23 closed north of Ann Arbor after truck, semi crash
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said US 23 is closed after a crash involving a semi-truck and another car south of I-96.
According to MSP, the southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Lee after the two-vehicle crash that happened a little before 9 a.m. Monday.
MSP says at least one semi-truck is involved and a pickup truck.
Video from the scene showed the semi-truck and the pickup truck both in the median.
Both lanes are closed due to the crash.
In a picture from MDOT, traffic on the southbound traffic is seen lined up in both lanes.
Southbound lanes of US 23 are closed because of a crash between a semi and another vehicle.