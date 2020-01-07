Southbound I-75 closed in Detroit at I-94 due to semi fire

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-75 were closed Tuesday because of a semi fire at I-94.

MDOT said the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed just after 3 p.m. because of the crash and fire.

The crash is blocking all lanes and drivers are urged to find a different way around the area.

The semi caught fire and spread into the grass area next to the highway. Around 3:40, SkyFOX arrived over the scene and the fire had been put out but all lanes of I-75 are still closed.

Another car was on its roof a short distance ahead of the crash. It's not known if that car was involved.

We'll update this page with more information as it comes into our newsroom.

