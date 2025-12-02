Southeast Michigan school closings: Several schools delayed after overnight snow

The Brief A few schools in Southeast Michigan are starting two hours later on Tuesday to allow for the roads to be cleared. A dusting of snow overnight has led to messy roads around the area.



Students across Southeast Michigan probably heard "snow overnight" and thought they would wake up to no school Tuesday.

Though that isn't the case for most schools Tuesday morning, some schools have delayed classes by two hours to leave time for the roads to be cleared.

See the list of closed and delayed schools here.

Roads are dicey in some areas, with the Michigan Department of Transportation reporting a handful of crashes on freeways around the region. Road crews have been busy salting roads, but many, especially surface streets, remain slippery.

Check the live road conditions here.

Weather forecast

Light snow will linger this morning, but will eventually taper off by noon.

