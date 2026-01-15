Southeast Michigan snow totals: How much fell Wednesday into Thursday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A snowstorm that moved in on Wednesday afternoon and continued throughout the night dropped several inches of snow across Southeast Michigan.
Snow totals are still rolling in, but initial numbers from the National Weather Service show that some areas received more than 6 inches.
LIST: School closings Thursday
Michigan snow totals
These totals will be updated as new totals are reported Thursday.
White Lake – 6.3 inches
Wyandotte – 6.2 inches
Wixom – 6 inches
Romulus – 6 inches
Novi – 6 inches
Rochester – 5.8 inches
Livonia – 5.5 inches
Eastpointe – 5.5 inches
West Bloomfield – 5 inches
Milford – 5 inches
Novi – 4.7 inches
Sterling Heights – 4.3 inches
Royal Oak – 4 inches
Grand Blanc – 3 inches
Monroe – 2.8 inches
More snow in the forecast
The snow tapers off Thursday morning, but it won't be the last of it this week.
More snow is expected around the morning commute Friday. This system is expected to drop 1-3 inches on Southeast Michigan, and will likely make for another rough drive.
VIEW: Live road conditions
Snow showers continue Saturday with a couple more inches possible.
If we’re lucky, Sunday offers a brief break before another system arrives Monday.