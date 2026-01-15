Southeast Michigan snow totals: How much fell Wednesday into Thursday

The Brief Many areas of Southeast Michigan received 5–6 inches of snow from the system that arrived Wednesday afternoon. Snow totals will be updated throughout the day, but initial numbers are available now. More snow is expected Friday and this weekend.



A snowstorm that moved in on Wednesday afternoon and continued throughout the night dropped several inches of snow across Southeast Michigan.

Snow totals are still rolling in, but initial numbers from the National Weather Service show that some areas received more than 6 inches.

Michigan snow totals

These totals will be updated as new totals are reported Thursday.

White Lake – 6.3 inches

Wyandotte – 6.2 inches

Wixom – 6 inches

Romulus – 6 inches

Novi – 6 inches

Rochester – 5.8 inches

Livonia – 5.5 inches

Eastpointe – 5.5 inches

West Bloomfield – 5 inches

Milford – 5 inches

Novi – 4.7 inches

Sterling Heights – 4.3 inches

Royal Oak – 4 inches

Grand Blanc – 3 inches

Monroe – 2.8 inches

More snow in the forecast

The snow tapers off Thursday morning, but it won't be the last of it this week.

More snow is expected around the morning commute Friday. This system is expected to drop 1-3 inches on Southeast Michigan, and will likely make for another rough drive.

Snow showers continue Saturday with a couple more inches possible.

If we’re lucky, Sunday offers a brief break before another system arrives Monday.