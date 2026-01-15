Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold with some snowflakes flying Thursday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a tough go across Southeast Michigan as cleanup continues after getting hammered yesterday.
VIEW: School closings
These are preliminary totals and may tick up a bit as more reports come in.:
The snow is ending with little to no additional accumulation today, but the cold is firmly in place.
Live road conditions in Metro Detroit
Subzero wind chills dominate with very little relief throughout the day.
Next round of snow
Now onto the next round. Friday’s system moves in during the morning commute with off and on snow through the day. A solid 1–3 inches will lead to slick travel once again.
Snow showers continue Saturday with a couple more inches possible.
If we’re lucky, Sunday offers a brief break before another system arrives Monday, followed by an even colder push.