Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold with some snowflakes flying Thursday

The Brief Snow is winding down in Metro Detroit, but another round is expected ahead of the Friday morning commute. Then, even more is expected over the weekend. In addition to the snow, bitter cold is here, with subzero windchills expected to rise only to single digits.



It’s a tough go across Southeast Michigan as cleanup continues after getting hammered yesterday.

VIEW: School closings

These are preliminary totals and may tick up a bit as more reports come in.:

The snow is ending with little to no additional accumulation today, but the cold is firmly in place.

Live road conditions in Metro Detroit

Subzero wind chills dominate with very little relief throughout the day.

Next round of snow

Now onto the next round. Friday’s system moves in during the morning commute with off and on snow through the day. A solid 1–3 inches will lead to slick travel once again.

Snow showers continue Saturday with a couple more inches possible.

If we’re lucky, Sunday offers a brief break before another system arrives Monday, followed by an even colder push.