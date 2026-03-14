Southeast Michigan Wind Advisory: Another gusty day expected Sunday

The Brief A Wind Advisory goes into effect for Southeast Michigan at 11 a.m. Sunday. Gusts of 45-50 mph are forecasted. This could lead to more power outages as more than 12,000 people still wait for their power to be restored Saturday night.



After damaging winds to start the weekend, another round of gusty weather is expected to end the weekend in Metro Detroit.

Southeast Michigan will be under a Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. Sunday until midnight.

Winds are forecasted to be 20-30 mph, with gusts of 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

With more than 12,000 DTE customers still in the dark Saturday evening, even more people could find themselves without power Sunday.

What to do if you see a downed power line

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.