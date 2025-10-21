Southfield apartment tenant faces eviction following roach dispute

The Brief An apartment in Southfield allegedly has a roach problem. Resident LaShawn Bowens says the roaches have been there since early this year.



A woman in Southfield has roaches in her apartment, and it would seem that she would be able to win in court, but that’s not the case.

Big picture view:

The building, the Carlyle Tower Apartments is located near 9 Mile and Greenfield and, according to resident LaShawn Bowens, the roaches have been there since early this year.

"So now the roaches are back," said Bowens. "They started coming back in September. Ever since pest control has been out they’ve been increased activity."

Roaches are not good — and management acknowledged that there was a problem, sending in an exterminator to put sticky traps in her apartment. LaShawn says that she didn’t pay the rent because of the roaches.

Dig deeper:

However, there were a few issues.

Problem 1 for LaShawn:

If you believe there’s a dispute that causes you not to be able to live peacefully, you’ve got to pay the rent to the court in escrow.

Problem 2:

There was a court date — but LaShawn didn’t go.

What's next:

FOX 2 spoke with management, who verified everything. Management did attempt to get rid of the roaches, but LaShawn didn’t escrow the rent and missed a court date.

Now she’s going to be out of her apartment in two days.