Southfield firefighter injured while battling fire at vacant house
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vacant house in Southfield burned early Thursday.
Crews were called to the house on Northwestern Highway south of Nine Mile Road before 5 a.m. They spent several hours extinguishing the fire before going into the building to verify that it was empty.
At one point, a firefighter suffered minor injuries, but the extent of those injuries was unknown.
The cause of the fire is also unknown, according to Battalion Chief Patrick Charette.
The Source: This information is from Battalion Chief Patrick Charette.