Southfield firefighter injured while battling fire at vacant house

The Brief A vacant house on Northwestern in Southfield burned early Thursday. A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the fire.



A vacant house in Southfield burned early Thursday.

Crews were called to the house on Northwestern Highway south of Nine Mile Road before 5 a.m. They spent several hours extinguishing the fire before going into the building to verify that it was empty.

At one point, a firefighter suffered minor injuries, but the extent of those injuries was unknown.

The cause of the fire is also unknown, according to Battalion Chief Patrick Charette.