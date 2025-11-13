Expand / Collapse search

Southfield firefighter injured while battling fire at vacant house

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 13, 2025 8:07am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Fire damages vacant Southfield house

Fire damages vacant Southfield house

A house along Northwestern Highway was damaged by a fire early Thursday. The building has been vacant for years.

The Brief

    • A vacant house on Northwestern in Southfield burned early Thursday.
    • A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the fire.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vacant house in Southfield burned early Thursday.

Crews were called to the house on Northwestern Highway south of Nine Mile Road before 5 a.m. They spent several hours extinguishing the fire before going into the building to verify that it was empty.

At one point, a firefighter suffered minor injuries, but the extent of those injuries was unknown.

The cause of the fire is also unknown, according to Battalion Chief Patrick Charette.

The Source: This information is from Battalion Chief Patrick Charette.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetySouthfield