Metro Detroit drivers will need to be on the lookout this weekend for two major freeway closures on I-75 and the Southfield Freeway.

Starting Friday morning, the Southfield Freeway southbound service drive will close at 9 a.m. from Ford to Rotunda roads. It will reopen for the evening commute at 6 p.m.

At 7 a.m. Saturday., the southbound Southfield Freeway will close in the same area and reopen Sunday night. Crews are working on the Michigan Avenue bridge.

Then I-75 will close completely in both directions between 8 Mile and Square Lake . MDOT will begin shutting down ramps at 9 p.m. and the expressway will close at 10 p.m. as crews demolish the 11 Mile bridge. The freeway is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday for that morning rush.

In the meantime, northbound traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile, north on Woodward, east on Square Lake and back to I-75.

Southbound traffic will be detoured west on Square Lake Road, south on Woodward and east on 8 Mile back to I-75.