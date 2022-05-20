Southfield honors fallen police officers at memorial

A memorial Friday morning in Southfield honored police officers killed in the line of duty.

"It’s very important to continue to recognize our members, both locally and nationally, for their hard work dedication and again the ultimate sacrifice," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "In honor of them we implemented a brand new memorial wall to showcase have on display at all times."

The annual Police Memorial Service is held by the department outside the municipal complex. Here, all law enforcement killed in the line of duty are remembered — including two of Southfield's own – Donald Harding died in 1962 and James McMahon died in 1971.

"We always talk about the importance of the officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice never forgotten, and officer McMahon and Harding will never be forgotten," Barren said.

The memorial wall also includes the officers who died from COVID-19.

Barren said this ceremony ensures the officers legacies live on.

Advertisement

"The families appreciated it, the families understand the importance of what it means to never forget," he said.