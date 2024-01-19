Southfield man killed in house fire

A Southfield man has died after his home caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, they were called to the house fire on Phillilp Drive, near Evergreen and the Lodge, after neighbors reported black smoke.

Firefighters arrived just a few minutes later and found flames and smoke pouring from the home. The victim was unresponsive and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.