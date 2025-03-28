Southfield organization's driving simulator helps train people with disabilities to drive

The Brief A Southfield organization uses a driving simulator to help familiarize people with disabilities on the rules of the road Gesher Human Services in Oakland County hopes the technology will make it easier to live indendently The simulator tests cognitive, motor, and visual capabilities



A Southfield organization uses innovative technology to help people who have disabilities become more independent by training them for the real world.

Gesher Human Services' driving simulator gives clients the opportunity to test their own capabilities on the road before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Local perspective:

Juliana Marrocco was diagnosed with cancer when she was a baby, receiving radiation at 5 years old. It left her with difficulty moving the right side of her body, impacting her mobility.

That includes the foot drives use to accelerate and brake in a vehicle.

"My whole life I've compared myself to my sisters who are able-bodied and I have a disability, so it's different for me," said Marrocco.

Now at 22, she hopes to gain her driver's license. Without it, getting around is much more difficult for a world dominated by cars.

"If I want to go do something, I have to rely on other people, which sometimes can be a little degrading," she said.

While most people start learning how to drive around 16 years old, Marrocco is treating her journey as one that's better late than never.

"As Pink says "I'll get there when I get there," she said.

Big picture view:

Gesher Human Services in Southfield hopes to be the bridge that people like Marrocco can use to live an independent life.

"We're all about our cars and even if its just getting in the car and driving to the store, we love that freedom," James Willis, COO of Gesher Human Services said.

Gesher's driving simulator affords Marrocco the chance to prepare for that kind of freedom by familiarizing them with the rules of the road.

The vice president of vocational rehabilitation at Geher said they watch for if participants are following the speed limit and obeying road signs.

"This simulation provides a great deal of real-life data that we're then able to decide what's the next best step going to be," said Rene Dell.

If there are barriers to safe driving, individuals can be given additional services to get better at driving or equipment that can help them manage a vehicle better.

For Marrocco, that's a pedal for her left foot.

"To everybody else, the age they get their license is 16 years old. For me, I don't know what age I'm gonna be, but I'm gonna make it happen at my own pace, at own time," said Marrocco.

By the numbers:

The simulator was purchased with the help of a $35,000 grant from the Byron and Dorothy Gerson Innovation Fund.

The Michigan Rehabilitation Services may be able to provide funding for some participants. Limited scholarships may also help those with financial needs train on the simulator.