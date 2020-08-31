Southfield Police implement body cameras with policy to record every interaction with the public

article

Southfield Police is adding body cams to its force. Chief Elvin Barren and city officials held a news conference Monday to talk about the cameras and related policies.

"Body-worn camera technology has been in existence for some time; this is where we are in policing. Transparency, showing what happens in the field to encourage community trust, manage perceptions," Barren said.

Barren says this initiative took around a year to come together and is costing around $1.5 million, with the money coming from the department's forfeiture funds and the general fund. The cameras will be paid for over the next five years.

Several different kinds of body cameras were tested. The ones chosen have several different features including high-definition video and GPS locators. It also has a self-recording feature that, should an officer forget to hit record, will activate a non-recording camera when it comes into close range with another officer's camera that has been activated.

It's an extra layer of security to the department's policy that the camera should always be activated and that officers must record every single encounter with the public. We're told the video goes to a cloud storage system so it's not possible to delete video either.



"We're very excited about this day," Barren added. "The Southfield Police Department has really good relations with the community already, but what better way with the acquisition of body cameras to enhance community trust."