Southfield police looking for missing man who has dementia

Southfield police are looking for a man with dementia who was last seen walking away from his home Friday morning.

Cornell Wardlow, 71, left home near Franklin and Northwestern Highway around 7:25 a.m.

Wardlow is Black with brown eyes, gray hair, and a mustache. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and walks with a limp.

He was wearing a grey sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500 and reference report number 22-34752.