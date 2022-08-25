Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels

article

Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield.

Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.

Vanessa Painter

Painter is white with long brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs 130-150 pounds, and stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She wears clear framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.