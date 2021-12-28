Southfield teen has been missing since November

article

The Southfield Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing teen who ran away from his mother's home in November.

Seventeen-year-old Zyguis Jaquan Lewis was last seen Nov. 25 running from the residence his mom stays at.

Lewis is 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat, and blue-green shows.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zyquis Jaquan Lewis is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5540.