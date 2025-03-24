The Brief A 61-year-old Southfield resident was arrested and charged with running a human trafficking operation out of a massage parlor Rhonda Hahn told police she began offering prostitution services 10 years ago She was given a $1,500 bond after being charged with three counts



A joint police task force in Southfield led to the arrest of a woman accused of operating a massage parlor for prostitution for years.

The 61-year-old woman had been in the middle of servicing a client when law enforcement executed a search warrant at the business, Southfield police said Monday.

What we know:

Rhonda Hahn was arrested by Southfield police after a human trafficking task force executed a search warrant in February at Pressure Point Massage, a parlor located on 12 Mile in the city.

A complaint about prostitution had come to the police following a string of other successful investigations busting human trafficking operations in Oakland and Macomb counties.

In an interview with police, Hahn said she opened the business 25 years ago and started performing sex acts for clients 10 years ago.

She was charged with prostitution - accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise, causing injury or resulting in commercial sexual activity, and keeping a house of prostitution.

She was given a $1,500 cash surety bond for the state charges - and another $500 bond for a local count of operating a business without a license.

Rhonda Hahn, 61, of Southfield.

Dig deeper:

At the time of the search warrant, Hahn was servicing a male client. Police spoke to the man who told them the suspect had been giving her a back massage when she began touching his genitals.

The two had discussed payment prior to the police arriving at the business.

In addition to Hahn, a receptionist was also working at the Pressure Point Massage business. She denied giving sexual services, but an investigation of her social media account found it advertised sexual activities.

The receptionist was in possession of a cell phone and almost $1,000 in cash, which was seized by police.

What we don't know:

While Hahn said she had been operating the business for years, it's unclear if she was being honest. The FBI, who is part of the task force, said they were still trying to calculate how much money Hahn had received for the services.

The receptionist has not been charged. She said she had no knowledge of prostitution taking place at the business - though chief Elvin Barren said he does not believe her.