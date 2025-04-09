Southfield's Catalpa Oaks park closing soon for upgrades

article

Catalpa Oaks, a county park in Southfield, is closing soon for renovations that are expected to last into next spring.

Upgrades to the park include a paved parking lot, a new picnic shelter, the addition of an accessible plaza, and improved stormwater management.

Timeline:

The 24-acre park is slated to close in mid-April.

Renovations are expected to be finished in spring 2026. However, there will be intermittent closures in 2026 to allow for turf growth.