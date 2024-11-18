Southgate police issue warning about gummies made to look like candy, snacks

article

Southgate police are issuing a warning about marijuana edibles packaged to look like candy and snacks sold by some area dispensaries.

The packaging looks nearly identical in many cases - "Stoneos," "MNM's," "THC Snickers," Reefer's," and "Starbuds."

Police released photos of the products with a public service announcement in order to keep kids safe.

"We would like to make everyone aware that Marijuana dispensaries are now packaging edibles as candy," said the social media post. "It is important to ensure that these edibles remain out of reach and are unavailable to children."

The police wants to remind parents that consumption by children can lead to overdoses and other unintended after effects.



